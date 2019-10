[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday, extending rallies on Wall Street, as US jobs data eased recession fears while maintaining rate cut expectations.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.19 per cent or 41.43 points at 21,451.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.25 per cent or 4.01 points at 1,576.91.

AFP