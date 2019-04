[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday in cautious trade ahead of earnings report season, with profit-taking before 10 days of holidays in Japan weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.03 per cent or 6.40 points at 22,224.30 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.11 per cent or 1.70 points at 1,620.32.

AFP