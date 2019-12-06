You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on lingering hopes for trade

Fri, Dec 06, 2019 - 8:21 AM

nz_nikkei_061242.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street supported by continued hopes for a US-China trade deal.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday, extending rallies on Wall Street supported by continued hopes for a US-China trade deal.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.31 per cent or 72.91 points to 23,373.00 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.21 per cent or 3.61 points at 1,715.02.

US and Chinese negotiators are working to finalise a preliminary trade deal announced in October that would block new tariffs expected to take effect this month. Officials have sent mixed signals on the talks, sending shares gyrating.

But "US shares edged up on expectations for progress in the trade talks," Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex, said in a commentary, adding that Japanese shares are expected to rise on Wall Street's gains.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But some investors are taking a wait-and-see attitude ahead of key US employment data due later in the day, he added.

SEE ALSO

Tokyo: Stocks close up on stimulus package, US rallies

The dollar fetched 108.74 yen in early Asian trade, flat from the level seen in New York.

In Tokyo, steelmakers were among winners, with Nippon Steel gaining 1.75 per cent to 1,725 yen and JFE Holdings climbing 3.10 per cent to 1,492 yen.

Chip-related shares were also higher, with semiconductor-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron trading up 0.75 per cent at 22,605 yen and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest up 0.95 per cent at 5,290 yen.

Data released shortly before the opening bell showed Japan's household spending in October dropped 5.1 per cent from a year earlier.

That followed a 9.5 per cent surge in September, as consumers bought items ahead of an Oct 1 hike in the sales tax from 8 per cent to 10 per cent.

The reading was slightly worse than the market consensus of a 3.2 per cent drop, but stocks were unaffected.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended up 0.1 per cent at 27,677.79.

AFP

BREAKING

Dec 6, 2019 08:59 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel, SPH Reit, MLT, Golden Agri-Res, EHT, Chasen, Silkroad Nickel

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Friday:

Dec 6, 2019 08:52 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's household spending posts fastest decline in 3.5 years

[TOKYO] Japan's household spending fell at the fastest pace in over three and a half years in October as consumers...

Dec 6, 2019 08:33 AM
Banking & Finance

Japan firms back tighter foreign ownership reporting rules: poll

[TOKYO] A vast majority of Japanese firms back the government's recent decision to tighten reporting requirements...

Dec 6, 2019 08:32 AM
Companies & Markets

IPS Securex to provide maintenance support services worth S$3.6m

IPS Securex on Thursday said it has secured a S$3.6 million maintenance order following a notice it received from a...

Dec 6, 2019 08:19 AM
Companies & Markets

SPH Reit borrows A$205m to fund Australia mall stake purchase

SPH Reit has obtained A$205 million (S$194.8 million) in secured loans from Westpac Banking Corp to finance its...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly