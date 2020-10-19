Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors closely watched developments over a fresh US stimulus package and the global coronavirus situation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 per cent, or 197.03 points, at 23,607.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 per cent, or 12.06 points, to 1,629.75.

AFP