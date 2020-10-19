You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Monday

Mon, Oct 19, 2020 - 8:18 AM

rk_nikkei_191020.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors closely watched developments over a fresh US stimulus package and the global coronavirus situation.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Monday with bargain-hunting purchases supporting the market, as investors closely watched developments over a fresh US stimulus package and the global coronavirus situation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.84 per cent, or 197.03 points, at 23,607.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index rose 0.75 per cent, or 12.06 points, to 1,629.75.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 19, 2020 08:21 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's Sept exports fall 4.9% y-o-y

[TOKYO] Japan's exports fell 4.9 per cent in September from a year earlier, Ministry of Finance data showed on...

Oct 19, 2020 08:08 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve, central banks will find exit from massive stimulus impeded

[WASHINGTON] The Federal Reserve and other central banks will eventually discover that breaking up isn't easy after...

Oct 19, 2020 07:10 AM
Consumer

China's next problem: recycling 26 million tons of discarded clothes

[SHANGHAI] "Low-carbon, warmth, love," reads the sign on a large green metal bin, into which Beijing resident Zhao...

Oct 19, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

Bank of Japan to stand pat, extend Covid-19 programme in coming months: survey

[TOKYO] The Bank of Japan will keep policy steady at its meeting next week and extend the duration of its Covid-19...

Oct 19, 2020 06:53 AM
Energy & Commodities

Australia's CIMIC to sell 50% of Thiess to Elliott

[BENGALURU] CIMIC Group said on Monday it will sell half of its mining services business to activist hedge fund...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SunMoon says in talks with a potential investor for fund raising

Seven new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including one community case

Budget airline AirAsia X out of money, needs RM500m for restart: report

Arbitration proceedings against Ezion unit Teras Conquest 2 have re-commenced

American Air sets new daily Miami-NY flight for 737 MAX debut

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for