Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Thursday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal and rallies in US key indices that shrugged off President Donald Trump's negative comments over a giant economic package.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday supported by hopes for a post-Brexit deal and rallies in US key indices that shrugged off President Donald Trump's negative comments over a giant economic package.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged up 0.53 per cent or 139.77 points to 26,664.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.57 per cent or 10.13 points at 1,775.34.

AFP