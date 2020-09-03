Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street with few other market-moving events offering investors trading cues.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending rallies on Wall Street with few other market-moving events offering investors trading cues.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 1.18 per cent or 273.99 points at 23,521.14 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.87 per cent or 14.14 points to 1,637.54.

AFP