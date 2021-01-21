You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on US rallies

Thu, Jan 21, 2021 - 8:20 AM

rk_nikkei_210121.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe Biden took office, with traders awaiting a Bank of Japan's policy decision.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday, extending US rallies on hopes of new stimulus after President Joe Biden took office, with traders awaiting a Bank of Japan's policy decision.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.86 per cent or 246.13 points to 28,769.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index advanced 0.68 per cent or 12.57 points to 1,862.15.

AFP

