Tokyo: Stocks open higher on virus optimism

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Thursday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over steps to reopen major economies worldwide.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.98 per cent or 210.63 points at 21,629.86 in early trade, while the broader Topix index gained 0.76 per cent or 11.84 points to 1,561.31.

AFP