Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.26 per cent or 68.89 points to 26,856.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.42 per cent or 7.43 points at 1,775.81.

AFP