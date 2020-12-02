You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open higher on Wednesday

Wed, Dec 02, 2020 - 8:23 AM

nz_nikkei_021236.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday extending rallies on Wall Street on optimism over potential coronavirus vaccines and revived stimulus talks in the US Congress.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.26 per cent or 68.89 points to 26,856.43 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.42 per cent or 7.43 points at 1,775.81.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 2, 2020 09:10 AM
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit: 'Nothing unusual or improper' about merger's voting process

THERE is "nothing unusual or improper" about the voting procedures adopted for the proposed merger of Sabana Shari'...

Dec 2, 2020 09:09 AM
Transport

Boeing completes unmanned airpower teaming tests

[SYDNEY] Boeing said on Wednesday it had completed tests with five surrogate jets operating autonomously in a team...

Dec 2, 2020 09:07 AM
Banking & Finance

Ackman's Pershing Square fund up 62.8% for the year

[BOSTON] Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman, who cautiously hedged his portfolio before the historic...

Dec 2, 2020 08:57 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares gain as RBA signals stimulus boost

[BENGALURU] Australian shares rose on Wednesday after the central bank governor struck an optimistic note about the...

Dec 2, 2020 08:49 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Top Glove, UG Healthcare, SingPost, Thomson Medical, mm2 Asia

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Singapore Oct visitor arrivals up, but still at a minuscule 13,400

Vaccines key to re-igniting travel; Moderna vaccine could be in Singapore in December

Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon turns into a big run for charity

Companies' leverage risk worsens as earnings fall and debt rises

Chinese probe lands on Moon to gather lunar samples

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for