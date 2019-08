Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street where stocks rose for a third straight session.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened higher on Tuesday, taking a positive lead from Wall Street where stocks rose for a third straight session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.21 per cent, or 42.19 points, at 20,605.35 in early trade, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.27 per cent, or 4.07 points, to 1,498.40.

AFP