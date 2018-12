[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday after two days of rallies as investors locked in profits while awaiting fresh global data for clues on growth in major economies.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.65 per cent, or 141.81 points, at 21,674.38 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.4 per cent, or 6.53 points, at 1,610.12.

AFP