Tokyo: Stocks open lower after 5% rally

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 8:20 AM

nz_nikkei_170636.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent in the previous session.
PHOTO: AFP

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent or 70.43 points at 22,511.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.14 per cent or 2.20 points to 1,591.25.

