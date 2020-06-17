Tokyo: Stocks open lower after 5% rally

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent in the previous session.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday as investors locked in profits after the key Nikkei index soared nearly five per cent in the previous session.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.31 per cent or 70.43 points at 22,511.78 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 0.14 per cent or 2.20 points to 1,591.25.

AFP