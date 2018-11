[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a sharp fall in US stocks after fears over weakness in the technology sector spread to other sectors.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.49 per cent or 321.46 points at 21,261.66 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 1.58 per cent or 25.67 points at 1,600.06.

AFP