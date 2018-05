[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday, dragged down by lingering uncertainty over the prospects for a US-North Korea summit and a political crisis in Italy which is heading for fresh elections.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.32 per cent or 71.00 points to 22,410.09 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.27 per cent or 4.75 points at 1,765.67.

AFP