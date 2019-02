Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors were seen taking a wait-and-see attitude after a holiday in the US market with a lack of fresh clues for trading.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors were seen taking a wait-and-see attitude after a holiday in the US market with a lack of fresh clues for trading.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.12 per cent or 25.75 points at 21,256.10 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was lower by 0.10 per cent or 1.61 points at 1,600.35.

AFP