Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite rallies on Wall Street as geopolitical concerns weighed on the market after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite rallies on Wall Street as geopolitical concerns weighed on the market after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.08 per cent or 16.74 points at 21,015.26 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.17 per cent or 2.59 points at 1,538.91.

AFP