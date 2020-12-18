Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a higher yen offset a positive lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 per cent or 43.02 points at 26,763.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 per cent or 2.87 points to 1,789.71.

AFP