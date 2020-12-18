You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Friday

Fri, Dec 18, 2020 - 8:19 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a higher yen offset a positive lead from Wall Street.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in cautious trade as worries over a rise in virus cases in Japan and a higher yen offset a positive lead from Wall Street.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.16 per cent or 43.02 points at 26,763.65 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.16 per cent or 2.87 points to 1,789.71.

AFP

