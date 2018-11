[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday in uncertain trade as investors sought fresh clues after US shares surged out of the red.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.18 per cent or 39.45 points at 21,764.17 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 per cent or 1.34 points at 1,637.63. But both indexes soon edged up to positive territory by less than one per cent.

AFP