Tokyo stocks opened lower on Friday despite a late rally in New York, as investors cashed in after the previous day's strong rises.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.51 per cent or 102.12 points to 19,975.50 in early trade while the broader Topix index turned down 0.78 per cent or 11.66 points to 1,489.97.

AFP