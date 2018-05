[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday with investor sentiment hurt by downbeat remarks by US President Donald Trump on planned talks with the North Korean leader, and trade with China.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.38 per cent or 86.70 points to 22,873.64 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.30 per cent or 5.44 points at 1,804.13.

AFP