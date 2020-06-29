You are here
Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Monday
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as investors sought to lock in profits, disheartened by a rout on US markets as fears grow over a resurgence of coronavirus infections.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 1.08 per cent, or 243.69 points, at 22,268.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index fell 1.03 per cent, or 16.30 points, to 1,561.07.
AFP
