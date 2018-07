[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday as the yen firmed against the dollar after US President Donald Trump accused China and the European Union of keeping their currencies low.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.89 per cent, or 200.89 points, to 22,496.99 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.44 per cent, or 7.71 points, at 1,737.27.

AFP