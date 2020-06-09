You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking

Tue, Jun 09, 2020 - 8:15 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after six straight days of rallies despite hopes for a global economic recovery from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors locked in profits after six straight days of rallies despite hopes for a global economic recovery from the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.21 per cent or 49.71 points at 23,128.39 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.06 per cent or 1.01 points to 1,629.71.

