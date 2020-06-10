Tokyo: Stocks open lower on profit-taking, stronger yen

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday, as investors continued to lock in profits after a lengthy series of gains while a firmer yen against the dollar also weighed on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.59 per cent or 137.11 points at 22,953.92 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.80 per cent or 8.06 points to 1,620.31.

AFP