Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street, a day after Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga the country's new prime minister.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.20 per cent or 46.97 points to 23,428.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.07 per cent or 1.19 points to 1,643.16.

AFP