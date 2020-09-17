You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Thu, Sep 17, 2020 - 8:19 AM

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street, a day after Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga the country's new prime minister.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday tracking falls on Wall Street, a day after Japan's parliament elected Yoshihide Suga the country's new prime minister.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.20 per cent or 46.97 points to 23,428.56 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.07 per cent or 1.19 points to 1,643.16.

AFP

