You are here

Home > Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 8:17 AM

nz_nikkei_240941.jpg
Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen rate supporting the downside.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen rate supporting the downside.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.57 per cent or 133.80 points at 23,212.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.56 per cent or 9.14 points to 1,635.11.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 07:37 AM
Government & Economy

Britain finally launches virus app in England and Wales

[LONDON] The British government on Thursday finally launches its troubled smartphone app to help track the...

Sep 24, 2020 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

[LONDON] British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of...

Sep 24, 2020 07:10 AM
Government & Economy

Most UK firms unprepared for end of Brexit transition: BCC

[LONDON] A swathe of British businesses are unprepared for the end of the Brexit transition period at the turn of...

Sep 24, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

UK cancels autumn budget, readies new virus measures

[LONDON] The British government will not deliver its planned budget later this year due to uncertainty created by...

Sep 24, 2020 06:55 AM
Technology

Tech giants strike deal with advertisers over hate speech

[SAN FRANCISCO] Web giants including Facebook struck a deal on Wednesday with global advertisers to get on the same...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Weak travel demand aside, SIA has major problems to fix

PwC, two law firms could earn S$17m in fees to rescue troubled Hin Leong

Singapore consumers move towards cashless, cautious spending: StanChart poll

Fragrance Group to get new CFO on Nov 2

Singtel hits 12-year low amid heavy trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.