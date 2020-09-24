Tokyo: Stocks open lower on Thursday

Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen rate supporting the downside.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower on Thursday weighed down by a rout on Wall Street, but with a stable dollar-yen rate supporting the downside.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.57 per cent or 133.80 points at 23,212.69 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.56 per cent or 9.14 points to 1,635.11.

AFP