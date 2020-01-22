You are here

Tokyo: Stocks open lower on virus woes

Wed, Jan 22, 2020 - 8:27 AM

Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Wednesday with investor sentiment dampened by fears over the growing spread of a new Sars-like virus.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged down 0.06 per cent or 15.46 points to 23,849.10 in early trade while the broader Topix index was down 0.08 per cent or 1.45 points at 1,733.52.

Sell orders overwhelmed buying bids for Mitsubishi Motors, leaving the stock unquoted at the open after German prosecutors searched business premises linked to the group as part of an investigation into suspected diesel emissions cheating.

