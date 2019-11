Tokyo stocks opened marginally lower on Wednesday as investors waited for a speech by the US Federal Reserve chief and key Chinese data later in the week.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 per cent or 81.07 points to 23,438.94 in early trade while the broader Topix was down 0.16 per cent or 2.77 points at 1,706.90.

AFP