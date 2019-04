[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened lower as a relatively higher yen against the dollar weighed on the market despite rallies in New York.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.15 per cent or 32.12 points at 21,655.45 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was lower by 0.26 per cent or 4.19 points at 1,603.47.

AFP