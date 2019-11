Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday in cautious trade with few clues from Wall Street, as investors awaited Toyota earnings later in the trading day.

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday in cautious trade with few clues from Wall Street, as investors awaited Toyota earnings later in the trading day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.07 per cent or 15.86 points at 23,287.96 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was down 0.04 per cent or 0.60 points at 1,693.85.

AFP