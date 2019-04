[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened marginally higher on Thursday with help from a cheaper yen, but investors were cautious ahead of Easter holidays on overseas markets.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.05 per cent or 11.42 points at 22,289.39, while the broader Topix index climbed 0.09 per cent or 1.48 points at 1,632.16.

AFP