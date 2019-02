[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday after three days of gains, underpinned by more dovish signals from the US central bank.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index gained 0.08 per cent or 16.84 points to 21,448.33 in early trade while the broader Topix index was up 0.11 per cent or 1.74 points at 1,615.21.

AFP