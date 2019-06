[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday on bargain-hunting purchases after a four-day losing streak, but trade remained cautious over a higher yen and concern about the global economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.08 per cent or 17.19 points at 20,428.07 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.02 per cent or 0.33 points at 1,499.29.

AFP