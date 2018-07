[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Tuesday, as some investors resumed buying after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) issued a closely watched policy decision in line with market expectations.

The Nikkei 225 index ended up 0.04 per cent, or 8.88 points, at 22,553.72, while the broader Topix index closed down 0.84 per cent, or 14.86 points, at 1,753.29.

AFP