[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed more than 3.8 per cent higher on Thursday, with investors heartened by Wall Street's best performance in nine years.

The Nikkei 225 index soared 3.88 per cent or 750.56 points to close at 20,077.62, while the broader Topix index was up 4.90 per cent or 70.16 points at 1,501.63.

AFP