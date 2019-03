[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index lost nearly 1 per cent Wednesday on profit-taking while investors shrugged off the British Parliament's vote against a Brexit deal.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 0.99 per cent, or 213.45 points, to close at 21,290.24 while the broader Topix index was down 0.84 percent, or 13.41 points, at 1,592.07.

AFP