[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index dropped more than 1.7 per cent on Tuesday, with investors jittery over US-China trade tensions and a strong yen.

The Nikkei 225 index fell 1.77 per cent or 401.85 points to close at 22,278.48 while the broader Topix index was down 1.55 per cent or 27.51 points at 1,743.92.

