[TOKYO] Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index rose for a fourth straight session on Friday helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar and extending rallies in global stocks which shrugged off a US-China tariff row.

The Nikkei 225 index gained 0.85 per cent or 190.95 points to close at 22,601.77, while the broader Topix index was up 0.65 per cent or 10.98 points at 1,709.20.

AFP