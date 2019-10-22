You are here

Trading halts: Perennial Real Estate, Yanlord Land, United Engineers

Tue, Oct 22, 2019 - 2:06 PM
PERENNIAL Real Estate Holdings, Yanlord Land Group and United Engineers have separately requested trading halts on Tuesday afternoon, pending the release of announcements. 

Perennial shares last traded at 53 Singapore cents on Tuesday before the trading halt, gaining almost 1 per cent, or 0.5 cent. 

Earlier this month, the mainboard-listed property and healthcare firm said that its 50 per cent joint venture has sought to file a suit against former Sakae Holdings director, Andy Ong, as well as Griffin Real Estate Investment Holdings. 

Meanwhile, Yanlord Land shares last traded flat at S$1.17 on Tuesday, while shares in United Engineers last traded at S$2.66, up 2.3 per cent, or six Singapore cents before it requested a trading halt. 

