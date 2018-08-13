You are here
WALL STREET INSIGHT
Turkish crisis, US retail earnings to set direction
Observers see short-lived fallout from Turkish distress; Walmart could show economic war impact on Trump base
CAN growth accelerate in the US while economies in the rest of the world slow down?
The fate of the bull market in stocks may hinge on the answer to that very question as US President Donald Trump goes to economic war on several fronts.
US stocks fell slightly last week as
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg