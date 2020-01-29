You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

Wed, Jan 29, 2020 - 10:56 PM

doc79255xmxt5so7pbe6jn_doc73urm9a3oxf15czpcs3.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.68 points, or 0.34per cent, at the open to 28,820.53.
AFP

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after their results overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.68 points, or 0.34per cent, at the open to 28,820.53.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.22 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,289.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.58 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 9,318.26 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 29, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Trump attacks Bolton as impeachment trial heats up

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump on Wednesday ratcheted up attacks on his former national security advisor...

Jan 29, 2020 10:24 PM
Government & Economy

Modi says India could defeat Pakistan 'in 10 days'

[NEW DELHI] India is capable of making Pakistan "bite the dust" in less than 10 days in any new war with its arch-...

Jan 29, 2020 10:01 PM
Transport

Boeing says total costs for 737 MAX will surpass US$18b

[CHICAGO] Boeing closed the financial books on a tragic and tumultuous 2019 by revealing that total costs for its...

Jan 29, 2020 09:45 PM
Government & Economy

EU announces strict 5G rules, but no Huawei ban

[BRUSSELS] EU countries could ban telecoms operators deemed a security risk from critical parts of 5G infrastructure...

Jan 29, 2020 09:30 PM
Government & Economy

United States tells Britain: Look again at Huawei 5G decision

[LONDON] The United States on Wednesday urged Britain to look again at its decision to allow China's Huawei a...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly