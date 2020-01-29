US: Apple, Boeing bolster Wall Street at open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 97.68 points, or 0.34per cent, at the open to 28,820.53.

[WASHINGTON] Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as a surge in shares of Apple, Boeing and General Electric after their results overshadowed concerns over the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 13.22 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,289.46. The Nasdaq Composite gained 48.58 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 9,318.26 at the opening bell.

REUTERS