[NEW YORK] US stocks sold off on Monday for a second straight session, as investors continued to fear weakening global growth.

Around 2030 GMT, the benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average and broader S&P 500 were both down 2.2 per cent at 23,560.40 and 2,542.33 respectively.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen 2.4 per cent at 6,742.89, leaving it in the red for the year.

AFP