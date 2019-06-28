You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Boeing weighs on Dow as US stocks await trade talks

Fri, Jun 28, 2019 - 6:02 AM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks mostly rose Thursday ahead of US-China trade talks, but Boeing weighed on the Dow amid expectations that the 737 Max will remain out of service for longer.

Investors took in stride a Wall Street Journal report that said Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to demand that US President Donald Trump rescind a ban on doing business with Huawei as among the conditions of relaunching formal negotiations.

White House economic advisory Larry Kudlow dismissed the report, saying "there are no preconditions to these talks".

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investment said investors have been cautious ahead of the talks, but that stocks could rally on progress.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"If we have a positive outcome we could see a scenario where stocks rally," Mr Sarhan said. "They don't need necessarily to find a deal."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost less than 0.1 per cent at 26,526.58.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent to 2,924.92, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 7,967.76.

Shares of Boeing slid 2.9 per cent after the Federal Aviation Administration identified a new issue with the 737 Max that could further push back the timetable to return the plane to the sky after two deadly crashes.

Another Dow company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, jumped 4.1 per cent after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter profits on increased prescription volume.

The Howard Hughes Corporation, a real estate company, soared 42.1 per cent as it confirmed that it hired bankers to advise it on strategic options, including a possible sale of the company.

Food company Conagra slumped 12.1 per cent on disappointment over its fiscal 2020 forecast and as fourth-quarter results were dented by heavy pricing promotion and "several isolated manufacturing-related challenges," among other issues.

AFP

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
3 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Temasek's slower pace of global investments trains spotlight at home

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening