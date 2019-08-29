You are here

US: China trade comments boost Wall Street at open

Thu, Aug 29, 2019 - 9:45 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened sharply higher on Thursday, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, allaying investor worries of the risk of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.99 points, or 0.82 per cent, at the open to 26,249.09.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 88.90 points, or 1.13 per cent, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell. 

