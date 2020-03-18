You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Dow ends up 5.2% on expectations for huge stimulus

Wed, Mar 18, 2020 - 6:11 AM

rk_wallstreetstocks_180320.jpg
Wall Street stocks rallied on Tuesday on expectations for massive federal stimulus to address the economic hit from the coronavirus, partially recovering some of their losses from the prior session.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks rallied on Tuesday on expectations for massive federal stimulus to address the economic hit from the coronavirus, partially recovering some of their losses from the prior session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 5.2 per cent or around 1,050 points at 21,237.31, a day after shedding almost 3,000 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 6.0 per cent to 21,237.31 while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 6.2 per cent to 7,334.78.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 18, 2020 07:01 AM
Government & Economy

France mulls UK travel ban over coronavirus

[PARIS] France could stop British travellers from entering the country if Britain fails to lockdown to battle the...

Mar 18, 2020 07:00 AM
Stocks

Brazil: Stocks close up 4.85%

[SAO PAULO] The Sao Paulo stock exchange recovered some of its recent losses on Tuesday, closing up 4.85 per cent as...

Mar 18, 2020 06:58 AM
Government & Economy

White House, Federal Reserve rolling out plans to save US economy

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump is drawing up a massive emergency spending package while the Federal Reserve...

Mar 18, 2020 06:55 AM
Government & Economy

US coronavirus deaths climb to 100: AFP tally

[WASHINGTON] A hundred people have died from the new coronavirus in the United States, according to an AFP count on...

Mar 18, 2020 06:54 AM
Life & Culture

Tokyo Olympics plans 'insensitive, irresponsible': IOC member

[MONTREAL] International Olympic Committee member Hayley Wickenheiser said on Tuesday that vows to press ahead with...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.