A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,398.19, down 2.8 per cent or around 725 points.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks tumbled in opening trading Friday, shrugging off strong US jobs data as investors fixate on the economic toll from the coronavirus.

A couple of minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 25,398.19, down 2.8 per cent or around 725 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 also shed 2.8 per cent to 2,938.56, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index sank 2.7 per cent to 8,503.77.

AFP