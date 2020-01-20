You are here

US market closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr Day

Mon, Jan 20, 2020 - 11:24 PM
Jan 20, 2020 11:15 PM
Moody's cuts Hong Kong's rating to 'Aa3' as protests continue

[HONG KONG] Moody's downgraded Hong Kong's credit rating to "Aa3" from "Aa2" on Monday, saying its view on the...

Jan 20, 2020 10:52 PM
Thomson Medical to issue S$175m worth of five-year senior notes

THOMSON Medical Group will issue new S$175 million senior notes at par, under its S$500 million multicurrency debt...

Jan 20, 2020 10:52 PM
Pyrenees glaciers 'doomed', experts warn

[TOULOUSE] Glaciers nestled in the lofty crags of the Pyrenees mountains separating France and Spain could disappear...

Jan 20, 2020 10:15 PM
Sri Lanka president acknowledges thousands of war missing are dead

[COLOMBO] Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has acknowledged for the first time that more than 23,500 people...

Jan 20, 2020 09:52 PM
2,153 billionaires are richer than 4.6 billion people, says Oxfam

[LONDON] The world's richest 1 per cent have more than twice the wealth of the rest of humanity combined, according...

