US: Microsoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open

Thu, Sep 19, 2019 - 9:48 PM

AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Microsoft Corp and energy stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 27,186.05.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.63 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,010.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.20 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 8,193.59 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

