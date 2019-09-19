US: Microsoft, energy stocks lift Wall Street at open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.97 points, or 0.14 per cent, at the open to 27,186.05.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by Microsoft Corp and energy stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve cut rates as expected but played down hopes of further monetary easing.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.63 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 3,010.36. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.20 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 8,193.59 at the opening bell.

REUTERS