You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq ends at fresh record in bullish Wall Street session

Wed, Dec 16, 2020 - 6:01 AM

nz_nyse_161224.jpg
The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record on Tuesday, fueled by optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived congressional efforts to pass a spending package to boost the pandemic-hit US economy.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] The Nasdaq powered to a fresh record on Tuesday, fueled by optimism over coronavirus vaccines and revived congressional efforts to pass a spending package to boost the pandemic-hit US economy.

All three major indices finished solidly higher, with the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index gaining 1.3 per cent to 12,595.06 The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1 per cent to close at 30,199.31, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 1.3 per cent to 3,694.62.

Investors were cheered by positive statements from the US Food and Drug Administration about the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, a strong sign that a group of experts that meets in two days could vote to approve it just days after the agency cleared the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The market also took an optimistic view of reports that bipartisan congressional leaders were set to meet in person Tuesday afternoon for the first time in months to advance a fiscal spending package after numerous earlier failures to reach agreement.

The gains came as the Federal Reserve opened its final two-day monetary policy meeting of 2020.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The US central bank is not expected to change policy, but will update its members' forecasts, shedding light on how they view the risk from the latest spike in US coronavirus cases and the trajectory of the recovery once Covid-19 vaccines become more widely deployed.

Among individual companies, Apple jumped 5.0 per cent following a Nikkei report that the tech giant plans a 30 per cent boost in iPhone production for the first half of 2021.

Prevail Therapeutics surged 82 per cent after reaching a deal to be acquired by Eli Lilly for about US$880 million. The transaction will establish a gene therapy programme at Lilly, which rose 6.0 per cent.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Dec 16, 2020 07:09 AM
Government & Economy

US releases new data on Moderna vaccine, paving way for approval

[WASHINGTON] The US regulator on Tuesday released new data confirming Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine was safe and...

Dec 16, 2020 07:05 AM
Government & Economy

Federal Reserve opens policy final 2020 meeting amid uncertain economy

[WASHINGTON] US central bankers on Tuesday opened their final policy meeting of the year to review how best to...

Dec 16, 2020 07:02 AM
Government & Economy

Biden joins battle for Senate as top Republican accepts win

[ATLANTA] President-elect Joe Biden threw his weight into the Democratic battle for control of the US Senate on...

Dec 16, 2020 06:57 AM
Government & Economy

Saudi Arabia to get sovereign wealth fund dividend, has no plan to hike taxes

[DUBAI] Saudi Arabia expects to receive up to 25 billion riyals (S$8.93 billion) in dividends this year from its...

Dec 16, 2020 06:54 AM
Government & Economy

One in four people globally may not get Covid-19 vaccines until 2022

[BENGALURU] Nearly one in four people may not get Covid-19 vaccines until at least 2022 because rich countries with...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pharmaceutical firms to manufacture vaccine in Singapore

Software maker ClickUp reaches US$1b value in funding round

Perennial Real Estate, Kuok Khoon Hong joint entity pay S$280.9m for Mediacorp's Caldecott Hill site

Hot stock: Shares of NutryFarm continue to rise a day after SGX query

Singapore, Vietnam to launch green lane for business and official travel by next year

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for