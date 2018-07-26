You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Nasdaq ends at record on report of US-EU trade deal

Thu, Jul 26, 2018 - 6:14 AM

US-DOW-JONES-INDUSTRIALS-AVERAGE-CLOSES-OVER-100-DOWN-212305.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq surging to a fresh record on a report the US and the European Union had reached a deal to resolve their trade dispute.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 per cent at 25,414.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent to 2,846.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 7,930.82, topping a record set last week by about 74 points.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

Most Read

1 As rents soar, Democrats push new policies on affordable housing
2 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
5 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180726_ANGSIAS_3512417.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years

Jul 26, 2018
Banking & Finance

Clifford Capital prices Asia's first project-financing portfolio

BT_20180726_AGNSEN0RM_3512458.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX, NSE restart talks on India's offshore hub

BT_20180726_VIESS_3512434.jpg
Jul 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Ong Ye Kung lists 4 sources of tension facing education

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening