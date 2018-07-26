US: Nasdaq ends at record on report of US-EU trade deal

[NEW YORK] Wall Street stocks finished solidly higher on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq surging to a fresh record on a report the US and the European Union had reached a deal to resolve their trade dispute.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.7 per cent at 25,414.98.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent to 2,846.05, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.2 per cent to 7,930.82, topping a record set last week by about 74 points.

AFP